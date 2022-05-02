SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is charged with attempted murder following a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers responded to Spartanburg Regional Hospital in reference to an assault with a knife that happened in the 500 block of S. Center Street.

Hospital staff told the officer that the victim had been cut or stabbed multiple times on her head, left forearm, left hand and shoulder.

Once the officer spoke with the victim, she was able to identify the suspect as Shayana Truitt, 31, of Spartanburg, who was a previous friend and the sister of the witness.

According to the incident report, the victim told police she received a Facebook message at 2:30 p.m. from Truitt telling her “come to the hood and pull up” at S. Center Street.

The victim told police that when she got out of the vehicle, Truitt got out of the truck with two knives, one in each hand. The victim said she started running through the yard to the front door of a house.

While running to the house, the victim was stabbed in the right shoulder, according to the incident report.

Once the victim got to the front door, she could not get in because it was locked. That is when the victim was backed into a corner and could not get away from Truitt.

According to the victim, she tried to grab the knife from Truitt which is when she was stabbed in the hand and fingers. She was also stabbed in the head and left forearm during the interaction.

The witness drove the victim to the hospital, according to the incident report.

During the investigation, police found out the victim was having relations with a man who had also had relations with Truitt.

Truitt was arrested Monday morning and charged with attempted murder. She is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.