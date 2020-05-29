Woman charged with felony DUI in Spartanburg Co. crash on I-85

Belinda Prince has been charged with felony DUI. (Spartanburg County Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged with felony DUI in a crash that happened on I-85 last Friday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, Belinda Prince has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death after a crash near Exit 3 on May 22.

We previously reported the driver of a 2007 Jeep SUV was driving south in the northbound lane of Business I-85 when they crashed head-on with a 2009 Hyundai. The coroner identified the driver of the Hyundai as Dominique Alexander Lennon.

Prince remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. Her bond hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.