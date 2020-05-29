Woman charged with felony DUI in Spartanburg Co. crash on I-85

News
Posted: / Updated:

Belinda Prince has been charged with felony DUI. (Spartanburg County Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged with felony DUI in a crash that happened on I-85 last Friday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, Belinda Prince has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death after a crash near Exit 3 on May 22.

We previously reported the driver of a 2007 Jeep SUV was driving south in the northbound lane of Business I-85 when they crashed head-on with a 2009 Hyundai. The coroner identified the driver of the Hyundai as Dominique Alexander Lennon.

Prince remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. Her bond hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories