Woman crashes vehicle into doctor’s office in Greenville, no injuries reported

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Greenville Police Department

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said woman reportedly accidentally crashed her car into a doctor’s office Tuesday morning.

According to a police department news release, the woman told officers that she must have accidentally put her car into drive, which caused her to crash through a brick wall and into her doctor’s office.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. at the Piedmont Podiatry Associates, located at 11 Mills Road in Greenville.

According to the release, no word on whether the business will remain open Tuesday.

SOMETHING’S AFOOT: CAR CRASHES INTO PODIATRY OFFICE A patient attempting to back out of a parking place told GPD…

Posted by Greenville Police Department on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

