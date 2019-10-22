Woman critically injured in Anderson Co. shooting

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One man is behind bars in connection to a shooting that critically injured a woman in Anderson County.

Anderson County deputies found the victim shot at least once Monday afternoon at a home in Gilbert Street.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital where she was in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, according to deputies.

Deputies say Antonio Hatton, 37, of Anderson was arrested on weapons charges after the shooting.

Hatton has been charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession of a stolen weapon, according to arrest warrants.

Hatton acquired a handgun that was reported stolen and was previously convicted of aggravated criminal domestic violence, warrants say.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.