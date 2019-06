SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The coroner says a woman has died after a crash Saturday morning in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened around 6:00am on Camelot Drive.

The coroner says 21-year-old Alaza Vatsana Wathano of Inman was pronounced dead at the hospital around 20 minutes later.

The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating the crash.

