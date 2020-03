GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Greenville County.

Troopers responded to the intersection of Augusta Rd. and West Georgia Rd. for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the roadway on Friday night.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, the coroner said.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.