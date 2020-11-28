Coroner ID’s 26-year-old woman killed in Cherokee Co. crash

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE COUNTY CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened Friday at 8:36 P.M. on McGill Highway near Manning Road about 5.5 miles south of Blacksburg.

The vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, the coroner said.

The Cherokee County Coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Briana Nicole Lane, of Gaffney.

An autopsy has been scheduled to assist with the coroner’s investigation, which is continuing.

