SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has died after being injured in a Spartanburg County house fire that happened in June.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of 68-year-old Joyce Ann Moore, of Hub Greer Rd. in Chesnee. Moore was pronounced dead this week at The Augusta Burn Center in Georgia after being transported for treatment following a house fire on June 26.

The incident remains under investigation.