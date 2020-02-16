Woman Dies Day after Fire Rescue in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)- A woman has died one day after being rescued from a house fire.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Rock Creek Road in Townville around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The coroner says 29-year-old Hannah Brewington was trapped in the house and rescued.

Brewington was then flown to the Augusta Burn Center where the coroner says she died on Saturday of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide toxicity.

No foul play has been suspected.

The investigation is ongoing by the Office of the Coroner and the Anderson County Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit.