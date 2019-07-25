Woman dies following two-vehicle crash in Jackson Co., NCHP says

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
broken glass accident wreck crash generic 1

(WSPA) – North Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a woman died following a crash in Jackson County near Camp Creek Road Wednesday night.

According highway patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 441 North at around 7:35 p.m.

Troopers said Malyn K. Crowe, 26, of Sylva, N.C., was traveling south on US 441 when her vehicle went into the northbound lane and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Crowe was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, and died as a result of the crash.

The driver and passengers in the other vehicle were taken to Mission Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

