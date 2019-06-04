Woman dies in crash along Blue Ridge Parkway, officials say

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Officials said a woman died following a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway Monday afternoon.

According to a Blue Ridge Parkway news release, dispatchers received a report of a crash near Milepost 423 on the Blue Ridge Parkway at around 4 p.m.

When rangers and rescue crews arrived at the scene, they found the driver of the vehicle deceased.

According the release, the driver was identified as Diane Banther Rice, 61, of Brevard, NC.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Rice was traveling southbound at the State Route 215 access to the Parkway when her vehicle crossed the center line and the northbound lane, and then hit a gate in the area.