Woman dies in crash along Blue Ridge Parkway, officials say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Blue Ridge Parkway_1523616838850.jpg.jpg

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) –  Officials said a woman died following a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway Monday afternoon.

According to a Blue Ridge Parkway news release, dispatchers received a report of a crash near Milepost 423 on the Blue Ridge Parkway at around 4 p.m.

When rangers and rescue crews arrived at the scene, they found the driver of the vehicle deceased.

According the release, the driver was identified as Diane Banther Rice, 61, of Brevard, NC.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Rice was traveling southbound at the State Route 215 access to the Parkway when her vehicle crossed the center line and the northbound lane, and then hit a gate in the area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store