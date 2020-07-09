Live Now
Woman dies in crash on Meadow Rd. in Asheville

WSPA Staff

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman has died after a crash in Asheville that happened on Thursday.

Asheville Police say at 9 a.m., the driver of a 2019 Nissan Sentra was traveling northeast on Meadow Rd.

The vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2007 Toyota Rav4, police said. 

87-year-old Jo Gillis Murray, who was a passenger, was seriously injured and transported to a hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

There are no charges at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

