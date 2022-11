LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- A woman died on Sunday afternoon in a single-car crash in Laurens County.

The crash happened on Old Milton Road near Keller Drive shortly before 2 p.m.

According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hitting an embankment, a culvert, and a guy wire and hitting a tree.

The driver was identified as Mattie Watson, 80, of Clinton, died from her injuries at the scene.