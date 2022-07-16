ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman died and a man was injured in a Friday night Asheville shooting.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to South French Broad Avenue around 9:30 p.m. to reports of gunshot injuries.

Officers said they found a woman and a man at two separate locations that were close to each other. Both victims were taken to the hospital with wounds that were considered life-threatening. The woman died from her injuries.

Detectives are currently investigating. There are no arrests in this case.

If anyone has information, call the police department at (828) 252-1110.