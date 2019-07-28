Woman dies of injuries after crash that killed husband in Oconee Co., driver charged

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
broken glass accident wreck crash generic 1

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A second person has died of injuries after a motorcycle crash that happened Thursday.

We previously reported the crash happened at the intersection of Singing Pines Road and Import Drive at 2:45 p.m. Thursday when a motorcycle and pickup truck collided, according to SCHP troopers.

Mary Rebecca Graham, 35, of Fair Play, died in the intensive care unit at Greenville Memorial Hospital on Saturday evening, according to the coroner.

The coroner said that Graham died from complications of a head injury at 6:01 p.m. She was a passenger on the motorcycle her husband operated and reportedly was not wearing a helmet.

Her husband, James Richard Rogers, died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, William Hardin, has been charged for failure to yield the right-of-way, according to SCHP.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store