Woman faces charges after leading deputy on chase in stolen SUV in McDowell Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Revonda Mathis

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a woman who led a deputy on a chase Sunday while driving a stolen vehicle.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies patrolling on Bat Cave Road in Old Fort spotted a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer that had been reported as stolen at around 8:30 p.m.

When the deputy tried to stop the Trailblazer, the driver — Revonda Nicole Mathis, 23, of Hickory –reportedly sped up and a chase occurred.

Mathis was taken into custody a short time later at an Old Fort gas station, and was found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was charged with fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane control, speeding, reckless driving to endanger and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The stolen Trailblazer was recovered, but was damaged.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store