Woman faces charges after leading deputy on chase in stolen SUV in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a woman who led a deputy on a chase Sunday while driving a stolen vehicle.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies patrolling on Bat Cave Road in Old Fort spotted a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer that had been reported as stolen at around 8:30 p.m.

When the deputy tried to stop the Trailblazer, the driver — Revonda Nicole Mathis, 23, of Hickory –reportedly sped up and a chase occurred.

Mathis was taken into custody a short time later at an Old Fort gas station, and was found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was charged with fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane control, speeding, reckless driving to endanger and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The stolen Trailblazer was recovered, but was damaged.