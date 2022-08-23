RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman is facing multiple drug charges following “suspicious” activity Saturday in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling the area of Bethany Church Road.

While on patrol, deputies noticed a suspicious vehicle on Country Side Drive.

This vehicle had been traveling towards deputies, once noticing the deputies, the vehicle crossed into the opposite lane of travel before turning into a driveway, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies knew the vehicle nor the driver belonged to the house.

During the investigation, deputies found 29.3 grams of Methamphetamine along with multiple sets of digital scales.

Deputies charged the driver, Kellie Sams Smith, of Rutherfordton, was charged with the following:

trafficking methamphetamine

PWIMSD methamphetamine

maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance

possess drug paraphernalia

resisting public officer

injury to personal property

Smith was arrested and given a $15,000 bond.