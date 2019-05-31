News

Woman faces DUI charge after crash with motorcycle in Greenville Co.

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:28 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 11:29 AM EDT

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a woman was charged with felony DUI following a crash Thursday night.

According to Highway Patrol's Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland, the crash happened before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of White Horse Road and Farris Bridge Road.

Sutherland said a motorcycle was traveling north of White Horse Road and a 2014 Honda van was traveling south and tried to turn left on Farris Bridge Road.

The motorcycle and the van then collided.

The motorcyclist was injured and taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the van -- Hope Campbell, 28, of Marietta -- was not injured in the crash, but was charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center