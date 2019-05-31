Woman faces DUI charge after crash with motorcycle in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hope Campbell

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a woman was charged with felony DUI following a crash Thursday night.

According to Highway Patrol's Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland, the crash happened before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of White Horse Road and Farris Bridge Road.

Sutherland said a motorcycle was traveling north of White Horse Road and a 2014 Honda van was traveling south and tried to turn left on Farris Bridge Road.

The motorcycle and the van then collided.

The motorcyclist was injured and taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the van -- Hope Campbell, 28, of Marietta -- was not injured in the crash, but was charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.