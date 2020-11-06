Woman faces several charges after person stabbed on Tunnel Rd in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials arrested a woman after a person was stabbed in the city early Friday morning.

According to a news release, officers received a report of a person suffering from a stab wound on Tunnel Road at around 3 a.m.

When they arrived on-scene, they found the victim, who was reportedly stabbed in the arm.

Officers provided medical care to the victim until EMS crews arrived on-scene.

A suspect was located and detained on scene.

Police officials said the suspect, Demetria Annette Hunter, 38, of Asheville, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of LSD, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where she was being held on $75,000 bond.