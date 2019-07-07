Woman falls from waterfall in Oconee Co., flown to hospital

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman has been flown to the hospital after she was rescued following a fall from a waterfall in Oconee County, Saturday afternoon.

(From: Oconee County Emergency Services)

According to Oconee County Emergency Services, a woman fell 50 to 60 feet from Blue Hole Falls in northern Oconee County shortly before 3:00pm.

It took crews more than 2 hours to put together multiple rope systems to pull the injured woman to safety.

The woman was then flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for her injuries.

Numerous agencies assisted with the rescue including Mountain Rest Fire, Mountain Rest Rescue, Long Creek Fire, Walhalla Fire, Oconee Special Rescue, Oconee Emergency Services, the United State Forest Service, and Prisma EMS.

Officials say just under 40 people assisted in the rescue.

