Woman falsely obtained thousands from Clemson University, SLED says

ORANGEBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — State agents say a Clemson University employee fraudulently obtained more than $8,200 by submitting falsified travel vouchers to the university.

Yolanda Gvette Felder, 43, of Orangeburg, S.C. has been charged with obtaining signature or property under false pretenses.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested Felder on Monday, according to a news release.

An arrest warrant says Felder was employed at the S.C. Coalition of Math and Science satellite office in Orangeburg when she submitted falsified travel voucher documentation to Clemson University between December 2016 and March 2019.

Felder falsely obtained $8,234.03 in public funds, according to the warrant.

SLED said the agency was asked to investigate the matter by Clemson University Police Department.

Felder was booked into the Orangeburg County jail.

A spokesperson for Clemson University said Felder resigned last May.