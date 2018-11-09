News

Woman fired gun over father watching college football on TV

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 04:48 PM EST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 04:48 PM EST

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A sheriff's office says a woman repeatedly shot a gun at her parents because her father wanted to keep watching the University of Georgia-Kentucky football game.

The Macon Telegraph reports 28-year-old Tambria Chaprii Palmer was arrested Saturday on charges including aggravated assault.

A Baldwin County sheriff's Office report says Palmer changed the channel while her father, Darrell, was watching the game. It says the father turned off the television, blocking it from being turned back on.

The report says Palmer then said she would "send everyone in the house to hell," loaded a gun and proceeded to empty the magazine as her parents scrambled for safety with their grandchildren.

It's unclear if Palmer has a lawyer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


