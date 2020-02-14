Woman flown to Augusta Burn Center after house fire on Rock Creed Rd in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County fire officials said a woman was flown to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment of what they believed to be smoke inhalation after a fire at a home in the county on Friday.

The fire happened at a home on Rock Creek Road.

Anderson County Fire Chief Sutherland said a woman was found in the back bedroom of the home and said she appeared to be suffering from smoke inhalation.

The woman was initially taken to Anmed hospital for treatment, but was later flown to the Augusta Burn Center.

Sutherland said the woman was alive when she left the home for treatment, but he was unaware of her current condition.

The fire reportedly started in the kitchen of the home and Sutherland said the fire remains under investigation at this time.