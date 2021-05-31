Woman found dead after reported fire at Greenville Co. apartment

News

by: Emily Smith

Posted: / Updated:
Death Investigation generic_219773

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Greenville County apartment Monday morning.

At about 2 a.m., the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire call at an apartment on Kensington Road (Kensington Apartments) in Taylors. An adult woman was found deceased inside, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing and pending an autopsy. The coroner’s office has not yet released the woman’s identity.

We’ll continue to update this story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store