Woman found dead after reported fire at Greenville Co. apartment

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Greenville County apartment Monday morning.

At about 2 a.m., the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire call at an apartment on Kensington Road (Kensington Apartments) in Taylors. An adult woman was found deceased inside, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing and pending an autopsy. The coroner’s office has not yet released the woman’s identity.

