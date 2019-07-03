Woman found dead in Charlotte home after fire, blast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A woman has been found dead in the remains of a home leveled by a fire and explosion in North Carolina’s largest city.

Charlotte Fire Battalion Chief Matt Westover told reporters that the woman’s body was found Tuesday night, nearly seven hours after the blast was reported by a man trapped in the home.

Chief Reginald Johnson said the man, described as a resident, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear what caused the blast.

Westover declined to say if the woman was a resident, citing the pending investigation. Authorities didn’t immediately release their identities.

The CEO of Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, West Virginia, told WSOC-TV that the man is a hospital cardiologist named Jebran Karam. CEO Matt Roberts says Karam and his wife bought the home in 2015.

