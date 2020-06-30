Woman found dead in vacant building in Anderson Co. ID’d by coroner

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who was found dead in a vacant building along Old Williamston Road Monday evening.

According to a news release, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 800 block of Old Williamston Road at around 5 p.m. after receiving a report of a body being found in a building near Anderson University.

On Tuesday, Chief Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman identified the victim as Kelley Lenore Grover, 43, of Anderson.

Boseman said Grover was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy that was performed Tuesday morning confirmed that Grover died from blunt force trauma to the head.

According to the release, the case has been ruled a homicide and the coroner’s office and the sheriff’s office are continuing to investigate at this time.