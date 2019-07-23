Woman found in woods in Laurens Co. died from gunshot to back of head, coroner says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said the autopsy of a woman, whose body was found in a wooded area near Ekom Beach Road on Saturday, revealed that she died after being shot in the back of the head.

We reported earlier that the body of Michelle Marie Dodge, of 27, of York, S.C., was found dead in a wooded area in the 900 block of McDaniel Road in Laurens.

Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek said in a news release Tuesday that Dodge died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Cheek said Dodge died at around 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies told us earlier that her 2006 Dodge Charger was missing.

Anyone with information regarding Dodge’s death and/or the location of her car should contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 984-4967. Tips can also be reported anonymously by calling 864-68-CRIME.