Woman found missing man in Converse Heights in Spartanburg, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman found a missing man in Converse Heights in Spartanburg, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

SPD said Betty Jones was driving along Mills Avenue on Saturday afternoon when she noticed a vehicle with the blinkers on at the intersection of Mills Ave. and Otis Blvd.

Jones passed the vehicle “not thinking much of it” until she passed by again later and the vehicle was still there, police said. She stopped, checked on the driver and realized he was lost and confused.

According to police, Jones obtained a relative’s phone number from the driver’s medical bracelet, called 911 and stayed with the driver until police and EMS arrived.

It was discovered there was a silver alert from Rock Hill for this man from Friday, SPD said.

According to officials, the man was sent to the hospital to get examined and eventually reunited with his family.