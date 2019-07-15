Woman gets 20 years after opening bank account, transferring company’s money to personal account

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, Dorlisa Hackney, 42, pleaded guilty on July 10 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Between September 2015 and May 2017, Hackney was working as a bookkeeper by a locally owned business in Greenville County.

While working as a bookkeeper, Hackney opened a fraudulent bank account under the business’ name and then transferred over $300,000 of the business’ accounts receivable into the fraudulently created bank account.

According to the release, Hackney then transferred that money into her personal account, and reportedly used the funds to live an “excessively lavish and extravagant lifestyle.”

Hackney was out on bond, awaiting trial and was reportedly caught again taking around $19,000 from another local business where she had been working for approximately three months.

According to the release, Hackney used the company’s credit card machine to process fraudulent returns onto her credit card, giving herself a refund for no merchandise.