Woman gets 22 years in prison after violent car chase in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A woman was sentenced to 22 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges related to a violent car chase in 2018.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, Jodi Lea Stapleton, 36, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder and an unrelated breach of trust, drug and unlawful neglects of a child charges.

Deputies tried to stop Stapleton’s car that was driving on Highway 29 near Old Converse Road on July 18, in hopes of arresting her, as well as passenger. Both were wanted on charges.

Stapleton refused to stop her vehicle and led deputies on a chase along Old Converse Road.

The passenger reportedly opened the sunroof of Stapleton’s car and used an AK-47-style rifle to shoot several rounds at the deputies.

According to the release, the passenger then jumped out of the vehicle after Stapleton turned onto Mount Pleasant Road.

Stapleton abandoned the car a short distance later and ran to a nearby home where she was found hiding covers in a bedroom.

The passenger was taken into custody nearby, according to the release.

Multiple rounds were found along the route of the chase, as well as a rifle that had an empty magazine.

According to the release, several sheriff’s office vehicles, as well as businesses and homes were damaged during the incident.

The passenger, identified as Jurrell Thompson, 34, of Spartanburg, still has pending charges of attempted murder and drug charges against him.

Thompson is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center without bond.