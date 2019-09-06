Woman hurt in shooting at Asheville apartment complex, investigation underway

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said an investigation in underway after a woman was shot Thursday night.

According to a police department news release, officers responded to a shots fired call at Pisgah View apartments just before 9 p.m.

When they arrived on-scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on her foot.

She was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

An investigation indicated that a fight took place between a group of women before the shooting.

According to the release, police said it is not believed that any of the women involved the fight are suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or call CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.