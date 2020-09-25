Woman indicted on accessory after the fact charges in deadly shooting case in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A Buncombe County grand jury indicted a woman on charges related to a man’s murder back in April.

We reported earlier that Asheville Police responded to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound at Pisgah View Apartments on April 3, and officers located two victims within an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said Adrian Terrell Smith, 29, of Asheville, died due to his injuries on scene. A second male victim, 39, was taken to Mission Hospital with critical injuries.

A few days after the shooting, police said Tyran Dewayne Burton was charged with aiding and abetting first degree murder.

On April 14, Dajour Johanhaun McDay turned himself into police. He was wanted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, robbery with the dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On June 12, US Marshal officers in Connecticut arrested Sherwayne Akeem Bascom, 29, of Asheville, and Shanice Sheronda McDay, 28, of Asheville, in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Bascom was wanted on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.

Shanice McDay had an outstanding warrant for accessory after the fact to first degree murder.

The grand jury indicted Shanice McDay on three additional counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

She was released from custody on the indictments on a $45,000 unsecured bond by the magistrate’s office.