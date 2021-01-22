Woman injured after shooting at Gaffney home faces charges after being released from hospital

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials said an arrest has been made in a shooting incident that happened at a home on Jan. 17 in Gaffney.

We reported earlier that law enforcement responded at about 7:24 p.m. to a home on River Drive in regard to a reported shooting with injuries.

Once on scene, investigators gathered witness statements, which identified Cynthia Cole, 57, of Gaffney, as the aggressor in the incident.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Cole reportedly grabbed a butcher knife and threatened to stab and kill Thomas Ray Hollis, 63, of Gaffney.

Hollis then reported pulled a small caliber handgun from his pocket and shot the woman in the head, according to the police report.

“Investigators believe the shooter acted in self-defense and within the laws of South Carolina to lawfully defend himself during this incident,” according to the release.

Cole was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was released on Wednesday. She was then interviewed by investigators and was arrested.

She faces domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges, and was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Hollis was also taken into custody on an unrelated General Sessions Bench Warrant for failure to appear for a pending drug charge. He was charged with bench warrant failure to appear.