GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department arrested a man following a shooting that injured a woman Friday morning.

Greenwood County E-911 dispatchers received a call around 7:45 a.m. that someone had been shot and the suspect had fled the scene.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Hackett Avenue and located the suspect in the roadway.

First responders found the woman at the scene with a gunshot wound in the area between her left shoulder and upper chest.

Police said she was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The shooting appeared to be the result of a domestic violence incident according to officers.

Police charged 28-year-old Vernard Eugene McBride, of Greenwood, with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting is an ongoing investigation and charges are subject to change according to police.