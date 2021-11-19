Woman killed, 4 injured in 3 vehicle crash in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed and four people were injured in a three vehicle crash in Oconee County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Friday at 8:50 a.m. on SC 28 at West Union Road.

SCHP said a 2003 Acura Sedan was traveling south on West Union Road while a 2003 Dodge SUV and 1998 Toyota Pickup were traveling west on SC 28.

The Acura Sedan was attempting to enter on SC 28 from West Union Road when they hit the Dodge SUV, which was occupied by a 28-year-old woman and two juveniles, according to SCHP. The Dodge SUV was then hit a second time by the Toyota Pickup.

The 28-year-old woman died at the scene, SCHP said. Her identity has not been released.

The drivers of the Acura Sedan and the Toyota Pickup as well as the 2 juveniles were taken to Oconee Memorial Hospital.

The SCHP is continuing its investigation of this crash.