Woman killed after being hit by cars in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has died after being hit by two cars in Laurens County Tuesday.

The incident happened on Hwy 221 near Jimmy Hellams Rd. at about 10:29 p.m., according to SCHP. Drivers of a 2018 Dodge Journey and a 2000 Chrysler minivan were traveling south on Hwy 221. A pedestrian, who was in the roadway, was hit by both cars.

The coroner said the victim is a 22-year-old woman, who died at the scene. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

