Woman killed by falling debris in Times Square

NEW YORK CITY (WSPA/CBS Newspath/CNN Newsource) – A woman was killed when she was hit by a falling piece of debris Tuesday morning in Times Square.

Police said the falling debris from a building’s facade hit the 60-year-old woman while she was walking on the sidewalk on 49th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

New York City’s Department of Buildings has engineers and inspectors performing an inspection of the building.

WCBS-TV is reporting that the building had received a violation notice in April that the terra cotta facade had not been maintained and posed a falling hazard to pedestrians.

The incident happened at the of the busiest corners in New York City during one of the busiest times of the year for the city.