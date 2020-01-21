1  of  5
Woman killed during trailer fire in Gaffney, SLED arson team investigating

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed Monday night during a trailer fire on Meadow Lane in Gaffney.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said Nica Arlene Mullinax, 36, of Gaffney, was found inside of a “mobile office type trailer” in the 100 block of Meadow Lane.

When the City of Gaffney Fire crews arrived on scene at about 11:15 a.m., the trailer was fully engulfed with flames, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division arson team will continue to investigate.

