Woman killed in apparent subway shove at Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a woman was apparently pushed to her death in front of a subway train at New York’s Times Square station.

Police have someone in custody in connection with the woman’s death Saturday morning. They say she was waiting for a southbound R train when she was apparently shoved.

Names and other information about the woman or the person in custody haven’t been released.

The killing came little more than a week after the mayor and governor announced plans to boost subway policing and outreach to homeless people in the streets and trains.

