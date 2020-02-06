1  of  7
Woman killed in crash on Cedar Lane Rd in Greenville Co. ID’d

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who died in a crash Wednesday morning.

We reported earlier that the crash happened at about 9:50 a.m. on Cedar Lane Road near East Marion Road.

According to the coroner’s office, Parker District Fire Department, Greenville County EMS and South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

The coroner’s office said Shirley A. Spencer, 82, of Greenville, was driving a vehicle and pulled from East Marion Road onto Cedar Lane Road.

Spencer’s vehicle was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on Cedar Lane Road.

According to the release, Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office said Spencer died from multiple blunt force trauma and her manner of death was deemed an accident.

The crash remains under investigation at this time by SCHP and the coroner’s office.

