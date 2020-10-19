Woman killed in crash on I-26 in Laurens Co. ID’s by coroner

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who died following a crash on Interstate 26 Sunday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a driver of a truck was traveling west on I-26 near mile marker 56 just before 7 p.m., when the vehicle went off the left side of the road, hit a median and overturned on the eastbound side of the highway.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified the driver as Ashley Marie Horne, 27, of Newberry.

Canupp said Horne died from blunt force trauma.

SCHP officials said two passengers were also in the vehicle. One of the passengers was airlifted to a nearby hospital, and the other passenger was not injured in the crash.