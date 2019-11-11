Woman killed in shooting on Taggart Ave in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA)- Greenwood Police Department officials said they are investigating a shooting death that happened Monday.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, a woman died following a shooting on Taggart Avenue at around 5 p.m.

Greenwood Police’s Jonathan Link said there is no suspect information at this time and believes everything is contained at the scene.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood County EMS and the coroner’s office are assisting with the investigation.

No other details were released.