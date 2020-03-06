1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Madison County Schools - NC Mitchell County Schools

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy 221 near Enoree

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver was killed early Friday morning during a crash on Highway 221 near Enoree.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Summer Brooke Sullivan, 28, of Enoree, was driving a 2005 Ford south on Highway 221.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sullivan’s vehicle went off of the let side of the roadway and hit a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt and was trapped inside of the vehicle.

SCHP and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store