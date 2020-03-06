Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy 221 near Enoree

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver was killed early Friday morning during a crash on Highway 221 near Enoree.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Summer Brooke Sullivan, 28, of Enoree, was driving a 2005 Ford south on Highway 221.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sullivan’s vehicle went off of the let side of the roadway and hit a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt and was trapped inside of the vehicle.

SCHP and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.