UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has died after a crash in Union County Monday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Jonesville-Lockhart Hwy at about 7:20 a.m., according to the Union County Coroner’s Office.

The victim was identified as Anne Harris, 34, of Spartanburg.

This is an on going investigation with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT team, and the Union County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.