Woman killed in wrong-way crash on NC interstate

HOLLY GROVE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a woman was killed when she drove north on the southbound lanes of Interstate 85, hitting a tractor-trailer and colliding with a second car.

The patrol tells news outlets that the unidentified woman was driving on I-85 in Davidson County on Thursday morning when her car clipped the rear of the tractor-trailer and took off an axle. The woman’s car then collided head-on with another car, partially ejecting her from her vehicle and knocking the engine out of her car.

The drivers in the tractor-trailer and second car suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say Thomasville Police deployed stop sticks near the exit at mile marker 96, but were unsuccessful in stopping the wrong-way vehicle.

