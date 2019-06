Walhalla Police arrested a woman who they say was pushing a toy car along the side of a road while drunk.

It happened Monday around Noon on North Church and North Broad Streets.

Police say Megan Holman was pushing a power wheels toy car.

Megan Holman, Photo from Oconee County Detention Center

Holman told officers she wanted to be a professional wrestler just like her father and this was how to do it.

Holman was charged with public drunkenness.

She was booked into the Oconee Co. Detention Center and later released on a personal recognizance bond.