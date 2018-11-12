Woman raped in church parking lot in Union

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UNION, SC (WSPA) - A 20-year-old woman said she was raped behind a church, according to a report from Union Police.

The incident happened on 11/03 in the 100 block of W. South St. in Union around 2:20 a.m.

Dispatch told an officer they could hear a woman crying and screaming for help somewhere outside near the Communications Building.

The officer found a woman in the Union Presbyterian Church parking lot lying face down with her pants pulled off and no shoes and crying for help.

The woman told the officer she had been raped.

She said she was at a party and left because she was tired of the drama going on at the party.

She went to the church and into the back where the parking lot was and sat down.

She said she could hear someone coming up behind her so she tried to crawl away.

She said she didn't know the man and he grabbed her by the back of her neck and pushed her to the ground.

She didn't see the man very well and he told her that "She was going to regret this" before he held her arms and forced himself on her.

The woman had bruises and scratches, according to the report.

A sexual assault kit was conducted and police are investigating.

If you have any information on this case, contact Union Police.