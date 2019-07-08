Woman rescued after falling from waterfall in Oconee Co. in stable condition, officials confirm

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Emergency Fire officials confirmed that a Florida woman, who was rescued after falling from a waterfall in the county Saturday afternoon, was listed to be in stable condition on Monday.

We reported earlier that the woman fell 50-to-60 feet from Blue Hole Falls in northern Oconee County shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.

It took crews approximately three hours to put together multiple rope systems to pull the injured woman to safety.

The woman was then flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for her injuries.

Numerous agencies assisted with the rescue including Mountain Rest Fire, Mountain Rest Rescue, Long Creek Fire, Walhalla Fire, Oconee Special Rescue, Oconee Emergency Services, the United State Forest Service, and Prisma EMS.

Officials say just under 40 people assisted in the rescue.