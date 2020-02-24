Woman saves friend’s life in Cherokee Co. house fire, officials say

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A Cherokee County woman is being called a hero after helping rescue another woman from a house fire.

That fire happened on Park Gate Road in Gaffney Sunday night.

7 News spoke with the family of the woman whose life was saved.

“She was trying to crawl out and she couldn’t crawl,” James Ray said about his mother.

James Ray told 7 News he’d never been more scared than he was when he got a phone call Sunday night, saying that his mom’s house was on fire.

“I just had to get there,” he said.

That’s because, Ray said, his mom has polio and can’t move her legs.

“She was immobile, so she was confined to a hospital bed,” Cherokee Creek Fire Chief Billy Bishop said.

Chief Bishop and James Ray agreed: if it weren’t for his mother’s friend, Marissa, she may not have made it out of the house alive.

“Marissa grabbed her and pulled her out,” Ray said. “Without Marissa, she wouldn’t even be here.”

“There was kind of a size difference between the two. This was a smaller girl having to pull out a bigger person than she was,” Chief Bishop added. “So, it was pretty incredible that she was able to think that quickly and able to do that.”

Both women were taken to the hospital with burns. Marissa has already been released and Ray said his mother shouldn’t be far behind.

7 News learned that, sadly, a dog died in the fire.

Chief Bishop told us there were no working smoke detectors in the home and it’s a miracle the two women are okay.

“If those two ladies had been asleep last night, this could’ve been a totally different outcome,” he said. “There are no ‘ifs, ands, or buts’ about it–she saved her life last night.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it has been ruled accidental.

Fire officials told 7 News this is just another reminder for how important it is to make sure your smoke detectors are working.

They’re urging everyone to contact your local fire department and see if you can get one installed for free. Several departments in Cherokee County offer that service.