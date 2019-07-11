Woman seriously hurt in shooting at Greenville Co. trailer park

News

by: WSPA 7News

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are investigating a shooting at a Greenville trailer park that sent one woman to the hospital.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was reported late Wednesday night at 512 Edgemont Avenue.

Deputies found a woman with at least one gunshot wound.

The sheriff’’s office said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Her condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made as of early Thursday morning.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 23-Crime.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store