Woman seriously hurt in shooting at Greenville Co. trailer park

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are investigating a shooting at a Greenville trailer park that sent one woman to the hospital.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was reported late Wednesday night at 512 Edgemont Avenue.

Deputies found a woman with at least one gunshot wound.

The sheriff’’s office said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Her condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made as of early Thursday morning.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 23-Crime.

